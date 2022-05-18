Yoon Kye Sang to join Jung Ryeo Won in the upcoming drama ‘The Married Couple is Jobless’?

As a result of media reports on May 18th, Yoon Kye Sang joins the male lead in the new drama 'The Married Couple is Jobless' which is a work based on an essay of the same name written by Pyeon Seong Jun. It contains the story of the couple enjoying life after an early retirement.

Yoon Kye Sang plays Pyeon Seong Joon, a 'husband' who has worked as a copywriter for an advertising company for over 20 years. His wife, Yoon Hye Na, will be played by actress Jung Ryeo Won. Yoon Hye Ja is a publishing planner who graduated from the Department of Korean Language and Literature, and she pretends to be smart and strong, but is a warm-hearted character.

Accordingly, Yoon Kye Sang and Jung Ryeo Won are scheduled to work together for the first time through 'The Married Couple is Jobless'. Expectations are high for the two people who will show 'couple chemistry'.

Yoon Kye Sang will appear in the Disney+ original 'Kiss Sixth Sense', which will be released on May 25th. He is expected to show a new side of himself by playing the role of Cha Min Hoo, a man with five senses who has 10 times the sense of sight, hearing, smell, touch and taste. Yoon Kye Sang selected his next work just before the release of 'Kiss Six Sense', foretelling a successful career.

Yoon Kye Sang began his career in 1999 as part of the K-pop boy band g.o.d, then left the group in 2004 and pursued an acting career. He made his acting debut in the film ‘Flying Boys’ (2004), for which he won Best New Actor at the Baeksang Arts Awards. Yoon Kye Sang became active in both television and film, with leading roles in romantic comedies such as ‘My 19 Year Old Sister-in-Law’ (2004) and ‘Who Are You?’ (2008) and the melodrama ‘Crazy for You’ (2007), as well as more serious fare in ‘The Moonlight of Seoul’ (2008) and ‘The Executioner’ (2009). After a supporting turn in the hit series ‘The Greatest Love’ (2011), he returned to the big screen in the well-received indie ‘Poongsan’ (2011).

