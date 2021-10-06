Yoon Kye Sang is a man with vengeance in the new ‘Crime Puzzle’ teaser; Reveals mysterious poster

On October 6, olleh tv-seezn reveals a goose-bump inducing teaser where Yoon Kye Sang and Go Ah Sung are seen working on an investigation that ends Yoon Kye Sang in jail. The slow motion sequences, grim lighting and determined resolve indicates the ongoing tension between him and his principles. The first episode will be released on October 29.

'Crime Puzzle' is a thriller in pursuit of the truth between a criminal psychologist Han Seung Min (Yoon Kye Sang), who confesses to murder, and his ex-lover and detective Yoo Hee (Go Ah Sung), a detective who investigates the background of the case as an investigator.The story of Han Seung Min, who is imprisoned in prison, and Yoo Hee's pursuit of a mysterious murder case are intertwined, maximizing the pleasure of the genre.

In the main poster released on this day, the two main characters exchange sharp glances in their crossed gaze, foretelling an unavoidable confrontation. Above all, it raises curiosity about the narrative of Yoon Kye Sang and Go Ah Sung, who foreshadowed a dramatic transformation in acting in 'Crime Puzzle'. The inevitable confrontation between two people who faced each other as a murderer and an investigator in their past lovers, and the thrilling psychological warfare, are expected to become another point of observation in 'Crime Puzzle'.

The production team of 'Crime Puzzle' said, "This is a poster that captures the complex emotions and the special relationship of lovers in a fleeting glance. The perfect breathing of the two actors created an impactful scene." The precise acting synergy between Yoon Kye Sang and Go Ah Sung, who has to break the story, will show the essence of a truth-chasing thriller."

