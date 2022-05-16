Yoon Kye Sang & Seo Ji Hye fall in love in latest couple poster for webtoon based drama ‘Kiss Sixth Sense’

On May 16th, Disney+ original 'Kiss Sixth Sense' released a couple poster featuring Yoon Kye Sang and Seo Ji Hye. The couple poster contains the closeness of Hong Ye Seul and Cha Min Hoo in the drama, making them interested in the story that will be drawn in the future.

Min Hoo is a person who is known as a super-sensitive advertisement official with five senses more than 10 times greater than that of ordinary people. He was able to dominate the advertising world because of his special ability, but also known for his harsh personality because he was sensitive to everything from the smell of an invisible person to the touch of flesh.

Hong Ye Seul cannot avoid his dense radar network, and the planning team ace, who grew up receiving criticism from every incident. So, the source of all her stress is her team leader Min Hoo. As a result, the two of them at the company are like enemies who fight each other at every event. But in their future, there is a happy time when they lie side by side and embrace each other. Although Ye Seul is super close, Min Hoo seems peaceful and calm. The smile never leaves Cha Min Hoo’s face as he stares at Ye Seul.

Between the present and future of the two people, it is curious what kind of hate love romance will unfold. Above all, the fun of guessing and seeing whether the future seen by Ye Seul will actually happen is the biggest point of observation of this drama.

The production team said, "Yoon Kye Sang and Seo Ji Hye were lying side by side in comfortable clothes, chatting affectionately and filming. They continued, "Please look forward to the extra-sensory acting that gives the unique setting of this drama that will be seen through passionate analysis and thought by the two actors.”

Meanwhile, 'Kiss Sixth Sense' will be released on May 25th.

