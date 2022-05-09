Yoon Kye Sang, Seo Ji Hye & Kim Ji Seok pose in the character posters for upcoming drama ‘Kiss Sixth Sense’

Disney Plus Korea revealed character posters of Yoon Kye Sang, Seo Ji Hye, and Kim Ji Seok, the protagonists of an extrasensory romance that will awaken all the senses of viewers with a single kiss. 'Kiss Sixth Sense' will be exclusively released on Disney+ on April 25th.

In the poster released on April 9, the characters of Cha Min Hoo (Yoon Kye Sang), the supernaturalist who sees the future, Hong Ye Seul (Seo Ji Hye), and the genius director Lee Yo Yo (Kim Ji Seok) are shown in the poster, with their dreamy colors and the title 'Six' is expressed in an interesting way. The point to note here is that their future is intertwined with 'one kiss' and a differentiated extrasensory romance begins.

First of all, Cha Min Hoo is a super-sensitive advertisement leader who reads foreshadowings with his five senses. The reason he was able to take over the advertising world is because the five senses, such as hearing, sight, smell, taste, and touch, are more than 10 times superior to those of ordinary people. One can feel the intense charisma in his sharp and cold eyes, but behind that, there is a harsh personality that is too 'sensitive' to what he sees, hears, and feels than others. We wonder how he will accept a new future that will begin with just one kiss.

A workaholic advertisement leader Hong Ye Seul (Seo Ji Hye) that sees the future when their lips touch. A confident pose and smile are like the ace of the planning team. She came to the present position by working hard under Min Hoo, a worker who doesn't hesitate to say anything for the sake of fact bombing. She has a special 'identity' to her, that is, that she is a ‘woman who sees the future’ and that the future will surely happen. An interesting relationship is formed as the kiss shared between them shakes the future of Min Hoo and Ne Hwan.

A genius director with everything, Lee Yo Won (Kim Ji Seok) is Ye Seul’s ex-boyfriend. The reason he refused her numerous times and found the advertising company where Ye Seul works is because of her earnest desire to work well with her again. However, the problem is that, as revealed in the previously released preview video, there is Min Hoo, not him, in the future that she sees. So the need is faced with an ‘unexpected future’ that is different from their plan.

What do you think of the character posters? Let us know in the comments below.