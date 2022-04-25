Yoon Kye Sang & Seo Ji Hye share a dizzying romance in the first teaser trailer for ‘Kiss Sixth Sense’; WATCH

On April 25, Disney+ Korea unveiled the first teaser trailer for the awaited romantic comedy drama ‘Kiss Sixth Sense’ starring Yoon Kye Sang, Seo Ji Hye and more. The released video opens the door to the special ability of Hong Ye Seul (Seo Ji Hye). Ye Seul drinks coffee in her company lobby while looking out the window on a sunny day, suddenly asks her colleague Umji (Bora Hwang), “Isn’t the lobby so nice on a rainy day?”

Umji is very startled by the sudden rain, but she is still unmoved as if she knew Ye Seul. She said that in fact she "will trust no one" in her, but she has a special ability. That is, “to see the real future when her lips touch other people’s bodies”.

There was one person who thought that they should never get involved with a person like Hong Ye Seul and that is Cha Min Hoo (Yoon Kye Sang), the team leader of Zewoo Planning Team 1. This is because, for the sake of performance, he pushes Ye Seul to the limit by spewing out the harsh words. However, due to an accidental accident, her lips touched Min Hoo’s, and she saw a future that should never happen. In a dizzying future that is confusing, she thinks, “What am I doing with Cha Min Hoo?”

This video contains the main theme of 'Kiss Six Sense', an exhilarating extrasensory romance caused by mysterious abilities.

