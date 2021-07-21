Yoon Kyun Sang & Im Ji Yeon confirmed as leads for TVing's upcoming mystery thriller, 'The Mansion'

Yoon Kyun Sang and Im Ji Yeon have been confirmed as leads for TVing's upcoming mystery thriller, 'The Mansion'! According to a report by My Daily, 'The Mansion' is written by ace writer Yoo Kab Yeol, who has penned the 2017 crime-thriller film 'The Chase' and PD Chang of the 2016 heartwarming film 'Canola'. The drama series is expected to air in the second half of 2022.

Set in an old mansion, planning to be reconstructed, 'The Mansion' is a mystery thriller that follows the story of a woman who wants to seek the truth behind her sister's sudden disappearance. Everyone living around the mansion is a target of suspicion and doubt, including greedy and dubious neighbours and friends, who carry unspoken secrets related to the missing sister. Im Ji Yeon will take on the title role of Gina, who is a timid and simple woman, determined to track down the truth behind her older's sister Ji Hyeon's sudden disappearance. Gina is forced to return to Rose Mansion to uncover the truth by herself.

On the other hand, Yoon Kyun Sang will take on the role of detective Min Su, who takes over Gina's missing sister case. He is determined and persistent and will help Gina uncover the truth behind her sister Ji Hyeon's sudden disappearance. The drama promises to present viewers with a thrilling story packed with mystery and suspense.

