Yoon Shi Yoon to lead the KBS weekend drama ‘Right Now Is Beautiful’ as a divorce lawyer

According to media reports on August 26th, Yoon Shi Yoon is positively discussing the role of Lee Hyun Jae, the title role of KBS 2TV's new weekend drama 'Right Now is Beautiful'. 'Right Now is Beautiful' is a new work by writer Ha Myung-hee, who has been well-received for his unique 'taste of words' and delicate depiction of human emotions, from 'A Warm Word', 'Doctors', 'Temperature of Love', and 'Record of Youth'.

It is a work that has been expected from the planning stage. It is said that it will contain the realistic story of the current generation who do not want to date and not marry and the meaning of family. The main character, Lee Hyun Jae, is a divorce lawyer with strong viability and excellent ability to compromise and mediate. He was just busy and didn't have a partner he liked, so he wasn't active in dating or marriage, but he is a character that changes as he meets Hyun Mi-rae, who came to him saying he would do a marriage ban. It will be broadcast as a follow-up to KBS 2TV's new weekend drama 'Gentleman and Lady', which will be aired for the first time in September.

Wavve's original drama 'You Raise Me Up' (hereinafter 'You Me Up'), which is about to be released on August 31, is about Yong-sik (Yoon Shi yoon) in his 30s who bows his head and his first love, Luda (Ahn Hee-yeon), a urologist. A lively comedy that stands tall as the protagonist of life after reunion as a doctor. With the setting that stimulates the imagination, there is a heated reaction, and thanks to that expectation, a teaser video containing the comic tension of Yoon Si-yoon and Ahn Hee yeon (Hani) was released.

