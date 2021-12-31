Yoon Shi Yoon, ‘Penthouse’ star Choi Ye Bin and more confirmed as main cast for new KBS weekend drama

KBS2's new weekend drama 'Right Now is Beautiful' is based on an era where neither love nor marriage can be avoided, and the three brothers, who are full of life, are trying to live in the apartment offered by the elders of the family. It is a slice of life drama depicting the process of finding a mate.

It is the first KBS weekend drama of writer Ha Myung Hee, who received the Presidential Citation at the 2021 Korea Contents Awards for the drama 'Record of Youth' in December. The three brothers, Oh Min Seok , Yoon Shi Yoon and Seo Beom Jun, the youngest of the three brothers, and their respective partners, Shin Dong Mi , Bae Da Bin , and Choi Ye Bin will come together and bring a romantic spring breeze to the small screen on the weekend.

Second, Yoon Shi Yoon was cast for the role of Lee Hyun Jae who has developed a strong sense of survival, and the ability to compromise and coordinate, is also active as a lawyer with a high win rate by adding logical eloquence. Bae Da Bin takes on the role of Hyun Mirae, a VIP personal shopper who asks for an annulment of marriage by saying that he was married by fraud. It stimulates curiosity as to whether those who met as lawyers and clients and started knowing the dark history that they might have wanted to hide will be able to finish their marriage. What kind of synergy will be created by Yoon Shi Yoon, a man of viewer ratings, with Bae Da Bin, a newcomer to the small screen, drew attention.

Seo Beom Jun takes on the role of the youngest, Lee Soo Jae. Despite being constantly compared to his older brothers all his life, Soo Jae, a public servant, has a strong positive narcissism and does not yield at all. In order to earn enough pocket money, he has a part-time job of loading and unloading a parcel delivery service, and the colleague he met there is 'Na Yuna' played by Choi Ye Bin. Yuna, who dreamed of becoming a pastry chef and saved money to go to Tokyo, is a young woman who works as a part-time courier and attends a bakery academy. It started out as a friendship, but as Soo Jae invites Yuna into a family project, their relationship takes an unpredictable turn. The youngest couple will dominate with their cuteness with the viewers. 'Right now is Beautiful' is scheduled to air in the first half of 2022 after 'A Gentleman and a Lady'.

