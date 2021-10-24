Yoon So Ah’s style from Bride Of The Water God is inspiring our fall wardrobe

While thinking of stylish K-Dramas, it’s impossible not to think of Bride Of The Water God. The show’s lead Shin Se Kyung who essayed the role of Yoon So Ah was every bit graceful as the show demanded, not to forget her phenomenally chic style. If you haven’t watched the show yet, it follows Yoon So Ah--a brilliant neuropsychiatrist who manages to build a mountain of debt on her practice. After her massive loan, her family has been tasked with serving Ha Baek (Nam Joo Hyuk), a reincarnated water god, for many generations, and So Ah is forced to do the same. Today, we’re looking at the best fashion trends we saw from Yoon So Ah on the show.

Blazers: You just can’t beat the humble blazer. Throw one over your favourite dress and wear it with a pair of chunky biker boots for a smart-casual date night look. For the day after, it adds an easy polish to denim and a chunky knit like Yoon So Ah! You can’t go wrong with a classic style like this, plus it'll look great with all the reds, oranges and khakis already in your wardrobe.

Flats for fall: Take a cue from Yoon So Ah’s book and opt for ballerina’s this season. If you’re not ready to step into knee-high boots and this divisive footwear trend isn’t your speed, then perhaps it’s time to consider fall’s most important shoe: ballet flats! Whether you’re planning a comfy wedding guest ensemble or looking for a sophisticated way to elevate your weekend outfits, you’ll be sure to find a beautiful pair of flats to accompany you throughout the season.

Plaid and preppy: Yoon So Ah loved incorporating some plaid in all her outfits like a true fall girl. And with good reason, it's timeless, versatile, and available in a myriad of flattering colour palettes, like deep blues and greens. Whether you're in the mood for ways to style your check trousers for work or need a novel approach to layering multiple plaid pieces together, you cant miss with this one!

