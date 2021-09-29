Yoon So Hee finds herself attracting four eligible bachelors in the explosive teaser for ‘Peng’

In the playlist drama 'Peng', four men appear in the second round of the second round of life, unlike in their twenties, when four men appear, a man who doesn't stop them from coming. A 30-year-old fire moth romance drama. In the teaser video released on September 27th, the second episode of the spectacular life of Go Sa Ri, who is dynamically riding an emotional roller coaster, was shown.

Go Sa Ri is enjoying her 30th birthday party. She dreamed of “moderate success, moderate youth, and a brilliantly shining adult at that point”, but that remains a dream. The reality is that he is only a stern, double evasive type with a dirty temper, with a special talent for having no boundaries. If there is one thing that is different from being locked up in your 20s, in your 30s, you decided to live like a fire moth. So Sari headed to the club after work, and her friends also welcomed her change, saying, “Let’s play with us for the second time in life.”

Four men appear in Go Sa Ri's life, according to the prophecy of her friend Jesu-won (Baek Soo-hee), who said, “Is it going to be a complete affair with 3 men this year?” From the 25-year-old boyfriend Pi Jeong Won (Choi Won Myung), the company's CEO Ki Seon Je (Joo Woo Jae) approaching, saying, "I'm not the representative today, I just came to see Mr. Sari", "You and I have been together for 10 years. Will all these memories disappear when we break up?” From the X-like X Jeon Woo Sang (Lee Seung Il), who is sobbing with memories as a weapon, and Yeon Ha Rim (Kim Hyun Jin), a younger man who goes straight ahead with the hot kiss of Jindo in the other world, it is probably Go Sa Ri’s an unexpected romance seems to have exploded.

Pi Jeong Won, Ki Seon Je, Jeon Woo Sang, and Yeon Ha Rim are all looking at Go Sa Ri with their own eyes, and at the end of the video, a fight between the four men over Sari is foretold. I wonder what kind of choice Sari will make in front of the four men who suddenly appear in her life, who want to become a “greatly shining adult”. 'Peng' will be released for the first time through Watcha and Playlist YouTube channels at 7 pm on Thursday, October 7th.

