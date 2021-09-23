Yoon So Hee has 4 hunky and attractive suitors in the new poster for the upcoming web drama ‘Peng’

On September 23, Playlist Studio drops the first poster for ‘Peng’. In the poster, Go Sa Ri (played by Yoon So Hee) is standing at the center surrounded by four men who are celebrating her 30th birthday. The men are Pi Jung Won (played by Choi Won Myung), Ki Sun Jae (played by Joo Woo Jae), Jun Woo Sang (played by Lee Seung Il), and Yeon Ha Rim (played by Kim Hyun Jin). Ko Sa Ri is shown as the chic protagonist of the birthday party.

Unlike the 20-somethings who live beyond their capacity, 4 men appear in the life of Go Sa Ri (Yoon So-hee), who wants to start a new life in her 30s. In addition, 'Peng', which has been a hot topic as new work from the famous web drama production Playlist Studios, is expected to empathize with the situation that Millenials and early Gen Z go through.

Pi Jung Won is a talented media artist who also owns his own gallery and cafe. He develops feelings for Go Sa Ri (Yoon So Hee), who he has been close friends with since they were young. Joo Woo Jae has been cast for the role of Ki Sun Jae, the CEO of the fashion brand that Go Sa Ri works for. A nearly perfect guy with both looks and skills, he shows warmth in his actions although he appears cold at times.

Two other actors also joined the cast. Kim Hyun Jin will play model Yeon Ha Rim, a younger guy who isn’t afraid to express his feelings. Bang Eun Jung’s character Doo Ru Mi is a model who is always straightforward and confident, always willing to show interest when a handsome guy appears. She is an affectionate character who is very loyal to her friends.

Created by ‘A-TEEN’ director Han Su Ji and ‘My Fuxxxxx Romance’ director Baek Min Hee, ‘PENG’ is scheduled to premiere later this year.

