YoonA and Junho's King the Land crosses 4 million views, dominates Global Netflix Top 10 for non-English list

King the Land has been a highly anticipated show ever since its announcement and especially after the revelation of the lead cast as Im Yoona and Lee Jun Ho. The two K-pop idols, now enjoy a massive fan following for their acting, thanks to popular projects like Big Mouth and The Red Sleeve respectively. The K-drama has gathered itself a global interest thanks to being made available on Netflix apart from its domestic distributor JTBC. However, it still remains no show in India.

King the Land response

The YoonA and Junho starrer has been constantly climbing the fame ladder, going from 5 per cent viewership ratings in South Korea for its premiere to breaking through an impressive 12 per cent for its latest episode in a span of a few weeks. While domestically it is faring fantastically well, King the Land also has the international audience hoodwinked. Accordingly, the show has soared to the top by grabbing the No. 1 position on the Global Netflix Top 10 for TV non-English list. For the charting period of 26 June to 2 July (or 5th week of June), the show has garnered over 4 million views. It has now become the first non-Netflix Korean title to top the list in 2023, having done so in an impressive 3 weeks of airing. Moreover, it has managed to do so even as the show remains no game in Latin America and India.

Recently, the agencies of the lead actors YoonA and Junho denied the relationship rumors between the two, stating they were only good friends. The possible dating reports have only fueled the interest in the show where the two act as Cheon Sarang and Goo Won respectively. With the development of the love story in the show, the will to see the stars together off-screen also seems to have risen with the fans.

About King the Land

The show premiered on June 17 and follows a hotelier named Cheon Sarang, and a chaebol heir named Goo Won who get off on the wrong foot but soon begin developing feelings for each other. A total of 6 episodes of King the Land have aired so far.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: King the Land achieves personal best viewership, See You in My 19th Life ratings dip over the weekend