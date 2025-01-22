YoonA and Lee Chae Min's historical rom-com The Tyrant's Chef to start filming soon; production date OUT

King the Land's YoonA and Hierarchy's Lee Chae Min's upcoming tvN drama The Tyrant's Chef is set to begin filming this month, according to a report from IZE on January 21. This will mark the first production session of the historical rom-com directed by Jang Tae Yoo. As per the report, most of the scenes featuring the female lead will be shot during this segment of the production.

The production team of The Tyrant’s Chef , however, has not revealed any details regarding the scenes or the filming locations. According to IZE, they stated, "We cannot confirm any details." Nevertheless, fans are thrilled by the news of the filming commencement, as it confirms Lee Chae Min playing the male lead opposite YoonA. Lee Chae Min was offered the role after Squid Game 2 star Park Sung Hoon opted out of the project. Reports previously noted that Lee Chae Min was "positively reviewing" the offer.

Since then, fans have eagerly awaited an official confirmation from the actor about taking on the role. The time-slip drama The Tyrant's Chef follows the story of Yeon Ji Yeong (YoonA), a French chef who travels back in time and meets a king. The king, Yeon San Gun (Lee Chae Min), is notorious for being the worst tyrant in history but is also known as the greatest gourmet. This fantasy survival romance spans about 500 years. With its intriguing blend of genres, this K-drama could be a comforting watch.

Advertisement

As per IZE, the series is still in the discussion stage and is set to begin production on January 23. If the filming schedule proceeds as planned, the drama might be released later this year. Besides YoonA and Lee Chae Min, Frankly Speaking star Kang Han Na has also been offered a prominent role, and she is currently in talks to consider it.

With The Tyrant's Chef, YoonA is set to return to the acting scene following a year-long hiatus after her role in King the Land. She recently opened up about her sudden break from work in Hyeri's Hyell's Club and explained that it was due to her exhausting work schedule. Regarding her future plans, she shared: "Now that I've had enough rest, I'm going to go full throttle again."

ALSO READ: Roh Jeong Eui finds her 'one' among Lee Chae Min, Jo Joon Young, and Jo Ah Rang in teen romance drama Bunny and Her Boys; watch teaser