YoonA and Lee Junho react as King the Land becomes No 1 on Global Top 10 most watched TV shows list

King The Land has undoubtedly earned its crown as Netflix's most-watched non-English TV show, captivating viewers with its delightful blend of romance and comedy. The outstanding performances of K-pop idols Junho and YoonA, along with the engaging storyline, have propelled the series to unprecedented heights both in its home country and globally.

YoonA and Lee Junho react to the response received from fans

On July 26, Im YoonA and Lee Junho took to their respective Instagram accounts to express their gratitude toward their fans. They have posted an image of King the Land dominating the Netflix Global top 10 charts with 4.7 million views. Im YoonA captioned the post as: "Thank you and thank you for all the love and support to King the Land," while Lee Junho wrote, "Thank you for all our wonderful fans for tuning in to King the Land."

With its engaging storyline and charming lead actors, King The Land has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide. According to Netflix's viewership chart released on July 5th, the show accumulated a staggering 4.7 million viewing hours, securing the top spot on the platform's non-English TV show list for the week of July 17 to July 23.

About King the Land

The drama revolves around the charismatic heir of a conglomerate, Go Woon (Lee Jun-ho), and the hardworking hotelier, Cheon Sa-rang (YoonA), who works at Go Woon's hotel. After premiering on June 17, 2023, the romantic comedy-drama has captivated audiences on JTBC and Netflix in selected regions. The on-screen chemistry between YoonA and Junho's characters has not only delighted fans but also fueled dating rumors about the two stars in real life. However, their agencies swiftly denied the reports, clarifying that they are merely close friends. Nevertheless, the speculations surrounding their possible off-screen romance have only amplified the interest in the drama as fans eagerly anticipate the progression of their characters' love story on screen.

Since its premiere, King The Land has experienced a remarkable surge in popularity. Starting with a modest 5 percent viewership rating in South Korea during its debut, the drama steadily climbed to an impressive 12 percent for its latest episode within a few weeks. Notably, its international appeal has been equally remarkable as evidenced by its No.1 position on the Global Netflix Top 10 for TV non-English list. The series' ascent to the top took a mere three weeks, making it the first non-Netflix Korean title to achieve this feat in 2023, even resonating with audiences in Latin America and India.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: King the Land remains top most buzzworthy drama; Lee Junho and YoonA dominate artist rankings for 4th week