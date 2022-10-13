YoonA picked THIS between Big Mouth’s Lee Jong Suk and Confidential Assignment’s Hyun Bin

YoonA is a K-pop idol as well as a fabulous actor, managing both her personas with equal flamboyance and a cheerful stance. As a member of Girls’ Generation her 2022 was a surprise-filled year as she released the group’s 15 debut anniversary special album alongside her dear members. On the other hand, she also played important roles in the K-drama ‘Big Mouth’ as well as the second installment of the popular movie, ‘Confidential Assignment’.

Big Mouth

In the MBC drama starring Lee Jong Suk who plays the titular Big Mouth, Park Chang Ho, a falsely imprisoned lawyer with little skills and successful cases to his name. YoonA starred as his wife, Go Mi Ho, a nurse who works the hardest to bring justice to her husband. Her eventual sad ending on the show and the overall bold portrayal earned her favor of the viewers.