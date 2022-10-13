YoonA picked THIS between Big Mouth’s Lee Jong Suk and Confidential Assignment’s Hyun Bin
The Girls’ Generation member is steadily rising the fame ladder with many impressive projects.
YoonA is a K-pop idol as well as a fabulous actor, managing both her personas with equal flamboyance and a cheerful stance. As a member of Girls’ Generation her 2022 was a surprise-filled year as she released the group’s 15 debut anniversary special album alongside her dear members. On the other hand, she also played important roles in the K-drama ‘Big Mouth’ as well as the second installment of the popular movie, ‘Confidential Assignment’.
Big Mouth
In the MBC drama starring Lee Jong Suk who plays the titular Big Mouth, Park Chang Ho, a falsely imprisoned lawyer with little skills and successful cases to his name. YoonA starred as his wife, Go Mi Ho, a nurse who works the hardest to bring justice to her husband. Her eventual sad ending on the show and the overall bold portrayal earned her favor of the viewers.
Confidential Assignment 2: International
In the sequel, YoonA reprised her role as Park Min Young, the sister-in-law of Yoo Hae Jin’s character Kang Ji Tae, who plays the proud and steadfast South Korean officer in action. She was praised for her portrayal in the first film and returned in the second with more promise. In the story she has a crush on the character of Im Cheol Ryung, played by Hyun Bin, who is a North Korean special detective.
On being asked who she prefers to act with between her two co-stars, Lee Jong Suk and Hyun Bin, YoonA cheekily answered that one cannot compare their husband to a man that you have a crush on, staying true to her both characters in true Girls’ Generation member style.
