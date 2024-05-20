YoonA poses with Pretty Crazy promotional poster and director Lee Sang Geun at 77th Cannes Film Festival; see PICS

YoonA, a member of the girl group SNSD and a popular actress, made her Cannes Film Festival debut on May 20. She walked the event’s red carpet donning a stunning blush pink gown. Prior to this, she also attended the poster reveal ceremony for her upcoming rom-com film Pretty Crazy. The singer-actress has just unveiled a few sneak peeks from the event.

YoonA poses with Pretty Crazy director Lee Sang Geun at film's poster reveal event

On May 20, YoonA took to her Instagram and shared some new photos from the Pretty Crazy poster reveal moment at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, which originally took place on May 15. The Instagram update captures her posing adorably in front of the promotional poster and with the film’s director Lee Sang Geun.

See YoonA’s latest Instagram post here:

YoonA is 'pretty in pink' at 77th Cannes Film Festival's red carpet

The Girls' Generation (SNSD) member YoonA attended the sixth-day festivities of the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival in France. Channeling 'pretty in pink' aura, the K-pop idol turned up on the red carpet for the film Horizon: An American Saga.

Her breathtaking look from the event absolutely won the fans’ hearts as she stunned everyone in a blush oink grown customized by Filipino designer Monique Lhuillier. She walked the red carpet as the brand ambassador of a fine jewelry brand and also joined the women in motion dinner organized by the same brand.

On this day, other Korean celebrities like My Name actress Han So Hee, D.P. actor Jung Hae In, and EXO’s Lay also attended the film festival, solidifying K-content’s influence in the global scene.

Know more about YoonA and Ahn Bo Hyun starrer upcoming rom-com Pretty Crazy

Pretty Crazy is an upcoming rom-com film from director Lee Seung Geun, who also helmed the 2019 film Exit. With YoonA and actor Ahn Bo Hyun at the helm, the narrative revolves around a mysterious woman who every day at 2 am, meets up with a man residing in the same building.

The film promises to deliver a unique romance between the lead characters while carefully unfolding the mystery surrounding them. Alongside the main actors, Sung Dong Il, Go Geon Han, and more will appear in some pivotal roles, adding depth to the story.

Who is YoonA?

YoonA is a popular member of the trailblazer girl group Girl’s Generation, also known as SNSD. In her established acting career, she starred in many K-dramas like King the Land, Big Mouth, The K2, and more.