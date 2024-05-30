YoonA Quiz: How well do you know the Girls' Generation member?

Girls' Generation's YoonA is not only a talented idol but also a popular actress. Take the quiz below to test your knowledge on the amazing multi-talented celebrity.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on May 30, 2024  |  09:03 PM IST |  7.5K
YoonA: YoonA's Instagram
YoonA: YoonA's Instagram

YoonA is a member of the K-pop supergroup Girls' Generation who are known for hits like Gee, Into the New World and Genie. She debuted as a part of the group in 2007. Members include Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun. YoonA made her debut as an actor in 2008 with the drama You Are My Destiny for which she also received Best New Actress awards at the KBS Drama Awards and 45th Baeksang Arts Awards.

More about YoonA 

As a soloist, YoonA made her debut with A Walk to Remember on May 30, 2019, to mark her 29th birthday. The album became the fastest-selling album within 24 hours by a female soloist. YoonA has also taken the main lead in various hit dramas like K2, Big Mouth, Hush and more. Her latest release King the Land became one of the most-watched dramas of 2023. 

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles