YoonA Quiz: How well do you know the Girls' Generation member?

YoonA is a member of the K-pop supergroup Girls' Generation who are known for hits like Gee, Into the New World and Genie. She debuted as a part of the group in 2007. Members include Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun. YoonA made her debut as an actor in 2008 with the drama You Are My Destiny for which she also received Best New Actress awards at the KBS Drama Awards and 45th Baeksang Arts Awards.

As a soloist, YoonA made her debut with A Walk to Remember on May 30, 2019, to mark her 29th birthday. The album became the fastest-selling album within 24 hours by a female soloist. YoonA has also taken the main lead in various hit dramas like K2, Big Mouth, Hush and more. Her latest release King the Land became one of the most-watched dramas of 2023.