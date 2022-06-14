YoonA’s roles in The K2, Confidential Assignment, Exit & more: Which is your favourite?

South Korean singer and actress YoonA officially debuted in 2007, as a member of SM Entertainment’s girl group Girls’ Generation. The same year, she also officially began her acting career, with a minor role in MBC’s drama ‘Two Outs in the Ninth Inning’.

The following year, YoonA got her first lead role through the KBS series ‘You Are My Destiny’, bringing her two ‘Best New Actress’ awards (2008 KBS Drama Awards, 45th Baeksang Arts Awards). Another pivotal drama in her roster came in the form of YoonA’s portrayal of two characters in ‘Love Rain’ (2012), which brought glowing reviews for her acting skills. In 2016, YoonA widened her acting spectrum through tvN’s action thriller ‘The K2’, followed by her film debut the following year with the action movie ‘Confidential Assignment’.

YoonA will be seen next opposite Lee Jong Suk in ‘Big Mouse’. While we await her return through the series, we’ve put together a fun poll for you! Which of YoonA’s roles is your favourite? Take part in our poll and share your pick with us.

