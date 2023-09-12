Yoonjo and Kim Dong Ho to tie the knot: SEE PICS of former Hello Venus member and actor

Former Hello Venus member Yoonjo announced her marriage to actor Kim Dong Ho through social media. On September 12, The couple took to Instagram to share this news with fans through handwritten letters confirming that they will tie the knot in November. They shared some beautiful pre-wedding photos alongside the letter.

Yoonjo's letter

"Hello, This is Yoonjo. It's been a while since I have greeted you all in person which makes me sad. Today I am here to tell you something and so I am writing this letter with my hands. It is no different for me, I found a person whom I wish to spend the rest of my life with, and we have decided to get married before the cold winter begins. He always stood by my side reliably, when I was very anxious and uneasy and became a big strength to me. We wish to walk in the way to a happy and healthy life, putting each other first and giving love to each other as we have always done. There would be many people who would be startled by this sudden news, however, if you support and cheer on us and send your blessings on our first step together, it would be a big strength to us.

I would like to sincerely express my gratitude to everyone who is sending their blessings our way. I hope that you all take care of yourselves in this changing weather in a way that makes your day happy and healthy. Healthily, I will come to greet you guys often with happy news in the future. Thank you".

Kim Dong Ho's letter

"Hello everyone, Is everyone doing well? Nothing different for me, today I wanted to share something personal with all of you directly which is why I am writing this letter. Most of you already guessed it, right? I formed a relationship with someone who I wish would be my companion for the rest of my life. We will be getting married in November this year. I feel a bit bittersweet to have shared my marriage news with fans who have been with me for half of my life. I'm beginning the second act of my life through a warm fenced place called home.

To all the people who have loved me for who I am despite my shortcomings, giving me their unwavering support, I would like to express my deepest gratitude. I will try to be a more wonderful and mature actor in the future to repay your love. I wish you good health and happiness always. Thank you".

