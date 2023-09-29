'You are amazing': When SOMI imitated GOT7's Jackson's reaction to her participating in Produce 101

SOMI is one of the popular K-pop solo artists and she was trained under JYP Entertainment. SOMI had once acted out how GOT7 member Jackson reacted to her participating in the K-pop survival show Produce 101. Read on to know how she reenacted Jackson's reaction.

SOMI imitating GOT7's Jackson

In 2016, SOMI participated in the survival show called Produce 101. In this show, female trainees from different countries gathered together to achieve their dreams of becoming K-pop idols. SOMI was one of the female trainees who was under JYP Entertainment back then and the popular K-pop group GOT7 was also a part of the JYP family in 2016. SOMI being friends with Jackson revealed his reaction when he found out she would participate in the show. While talking to other trainees she said that she could do an exact imitation of Jackson.

She said, "When he heard I was going to participate in Produce 101 he said 'Ah SOMI are you going to appear on that show? Produce 101, that 101 trainees show? Are you really going there? What are you SOMI? SOMI, you are amazing!'". Trainees burst out laughing hearing her talk like Jackson. As she was completely immersed in the acting the trainees could not hold back but laugh their hearts out.

About SOMI and Jackson

SOMI debuted as a member of the girl group I.O.I formed by Produce 101. After the disbandment of the group, she continued in the music industry as a soloist under THEBLACKLABEL. She is known for her songs like BIRTHDAY, DUMB DUMB, XOXO, Fast Forward and more. She recently made her comeback with the album GAME PLAN with the title track Fast Forward on August 7. She appeared in the Stop stop it music video of GOT7 while she was in JYP Entertainment. On the other hand, Jackson is a part of the boy group GOT7 who parted ways with JYP Entertainment in 2021. The group has not disbanded and after their departure from their agency, they released the EP named GOT7 last year. All the members are currently focusing on their solo projects.

