‘You Are My Destiny’ star Wang Ji Won joins Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon in upcoming drama ‘No Goo Pil Soo’

Wang Ji Won will appear in the studio Genie drama 'No Goo Pil Soo', which will be released in 2022." 'No Goo Pil Soo' is a realistic comedy drama centered on bromance between the most essential in their 40s (Kwak Do Won), who lives fiercely dreaming of the second act of life, and Jung Seok (Yoon Doojoon), a young entrepreneur in his 20s.

Wang Ji Won, who visits viewers through a drama after three years, will play the role of Yoo Jin, a successful businessman and cool judge, to energize the right place for the disassembled drama. The management company said, "Wang Ji Won chose the comeback work without hesitation due to the completeness of the script, attractive characters, and various actors' lineups for 'No Goo Pil Soo'." Meanwhile, 'No Goo Pil Soo', which has started filming, is scheduled to be released in the first half of 2022.

Previously, main leads Kwak Dong Won and Yoon Doojoon confirmed their roles in the drama as Jung Seok and Goo Pil Soo respectively. Kwak Do Won, who is returning to the drama after a long time, takes on the role of Goo Pil Soo, a former Taekkyeon player in his 40s who now runs a chicken restaurant in front of a residential area. He is a neighborhood uncle who doesn't see much now, but as a young man with nothing to fear in the world, he was a person who seeks a chance to turn his life around.

Jung Seok is a wannabe ‘Mark Zuckerberg’, who wants to become a ‘genius’ entrepreneur. He graduated from one of the prestigious schools of Seoul as an ethical hacker. The drama shows the unlikely friendship that is shared between the two men.

ALSO READ: Squid Game earns Critics Choice Awards nom for Best Drama & Best Foreign Language; Lee Jung Jae for Best Actor

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.