'You Are My Spring' star Hwang Seung Eon CONFIRMED to join Kakao TV drama 'Goosebumps' opposite SHINee's Minho

We have a fresh update on the casting for the upcoming Kakao TV original drama 'Goosebumps'! On September 25, it was reported that actress Hwang Seung Eon of 'You Are My Spring' fame will appear in the horror omnibus series! While, there isn't much information about her role as of yet, we can assure our readers that it will be worth the wait.

Previously, we had reported that SHINee's Minho will be playing the male lead role in the upcoming Kakao TV original drama 'Goosebumps'. It is an 8-episode drama that will depict different horror stories, using a background of a commonly encountered, typical everyday life. The drama recently started filming and plans to be released sometime in October or November. Minho will be playing the main character of one full episode story, which begins when a young man receives a mysterious letter. Previously, actor Choi Ji Woo and trot singer Jeong Dong-Won were also cast as the protagonists of other episodes. It is directed by Jeong Beom Sik, who showed his personality in the horror genre through the movies 'Gidam', 'Scary Story' and 'Gonjiam'. It will be released on KakaoTV in the second half of 2021.

It is not an unknown fact that Hwang Seung Eon is a terrific actress and has proved her amazing talent in various K-dramas like 'Let's Eat 2', 'Signal', 'I'm Not a Robot', 'When I Was the Most Beautiful', 'Alice', 'You Are My Spring' and more recently she made a cameo in 'Police University' starring Krystal Jung and B1A4's Jinyoung in lead roles.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: SHINee's Minho amid discussions to play the male lead in new Kakao TV original drama 'Goosebumps'

Are you excited? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.