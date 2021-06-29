You can now learn the choreography of Mmmh from EXO’s main dancer Kai himself; See HOW here

Mmmh had taken over the world with its dance moves. Here is a chance for you to learn it from Kai himself! Read to know more about it.

EXO’s Kai is going to teach the choreography of his popular song ‘Mmmh’. ED Online Training Agency is an online platform where trainers and choreographers from the K-pop industry take classes for various skills like choreography, singing, personal style and so on. The overall theme of the company is to be a place where people can receive ‘idol like’ training from the insiders of the industry. A world class performer and talented dancer Kai will be teaching the dance of ‘Mmmh’ to 2000 participants via ED online classes. He will personally teach and give real-time feedback which makes this event much more special for those who want to learn.

The song Mmmh had become instantly popular, especially its point dance which was then covered by several people across the world. The addictive song was a part of Kai’s debut extended play ‘KAI (开)’. The mini album peaked at number 3 on the Gaon Album charts and at number 11 on the Billboard World Albums chart. Released in November 2020, the music video of the title track has garnered a whopping 86 million views on Youtube. This debut helped Kai form his own remarkable style and individual name apart from his activities as a member of EXO. It is an extremely memorable and catchy song and the choreography is very smooth yet intricate which is why learning it directly from the idol himself will be a unique experience.

The class by Kai on ED will be taken on 4th July and go on for 90 minutes. The limit of participants is 2000 and the ticket-buying is on the first come first serve basis and every ticket buyer will get a number based on the order of purchase. Buying a ticket as early as possible can ensure a more immersive experience. This is a great chance for Kai’s fans to learn from the superstar idol!

Check out more details here:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Have you signed up for the class? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Share your comment ×