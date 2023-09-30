'You know my heart right?': BLACKPINK's Jennie greets fans on her way to Paris Fashion Week

BLACKPINK member Jennie was spotted at Incheon International Airport on September 30. Jennie is all geared up to attend the 2023 Paris Fashion Week. The BLACKPINK member took to social media to express her gratitude for the fans who waited at the airport for her and also shared Chuseok greetings

BLACKPINK's Jennie sent Chuseok greetings

On September 30, the Pink Venom singer was seen leaving South Korea through the Incheon International Airport. As the 2023 Paris Fashion Week is currently on, one of the luxurious brands Jennie represents as an ambassador will also showcase their collection. The BLACKPINK member will be going to Paris, France for the same event. While she was at the Airport, many fans waited for glimpses of her. Seeing the love of the fans, she took to social media to express her gratitude for all the love she was receiving. She shared a picture of her on her Instagram story in a white hoodie and mask talking about how her hair was messed up in the morning.

She captioned the photo, "Blinks you know my heart, right? It was so lovely to see you all today. Thank you. I'll be back." She shared another picture and sent Chuseok wishes to fans. She captioned the picture, "I hope our Blinks spend a joyful Chuseok". In the last story, Jennie shared a clip of waving a little bye to fans.

Jennie's recent activities

BLACKPINK members have been making headlines due to their contract renewal with YG Entertainment and some members were even speculated about starting their own agencies. While nothing has been confirmed yet, many reports have been made regarding Jennie's contract. It was previously reported that she would launch her own agency along with Jisoo. And on September 29, speculations around Jennie joining HYBE LABELS started swirling on the internet. This was due to a live video of Jennie from Weverse being taken down from YouTube due to copyright infringement. As Weverse is owned by HYBE LABELS, the video was taken down because the company owns the rights to it. This had nothing to do with Jennie signing any contract with HYBE LABELS.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Lisa concludes first night performance at Crazy Horse; Rosalía, Austin Butler and more attend