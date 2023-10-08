You & Me: BLACKPINK's Jennie makes first entry in Top 20 of Spotify’s Global Chart with new solo song

BLACKPINK's Jennie makes her Spotify Global Chart debut with the recently released solo song 'You & Me'. BLACKPINK's Jennie is known to have made her soloist debut with the hit single 'SOLO' released in 2018. Jennie's latest release was teased during BLACKPINK's Born Pink World Tour. Her latest single release 'You & Me' is out in original and Coachella versions. 'You & Me' is creating quite a buzz on the music charts.

BLACKPINK Jennie debuts in Top 20 of Spotify’s Global Chart with You & Me

BLACKPINK's Jennie unlocks her biggest solo debut on Spotify’s Global Chart with the newly released single 'You & Me'. BLACKPINK's Jennie released her much-awaited single 'You & Me' on October 6. Since its release day, 'You & Me' has been making an uproar on music charts across South Korea, Japan, and globally. 'You & Me' (Coachella version) made its way into the Top 20 list of Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart by debuting at No.18. This was made possible with 4,660,153 filtered streams that 'You & Me' (Coachella version) garnered in its first 24 hours on the audio streaming platform, Spotify.

With this achievement of 'You & Me' (Coachella version), BLACKPINK's Jennie attains the title of having her first entry into the said chart's Top 20 list. ‘You & Me’ was first performed during the opening of BLACKPINK's Born Pink World Tour in Seoul in October 2022. Later in April 2023, Jennie performed a remix version of the song during the Coachella Music Festival. The cover art of 'You & Me' is illustrated by Japanese artist Naoko Takeuchi who will also work to design Jennie's merchandise collection. Naoko Takeuchi is known for illustrating the Japanese manga series Sailor Moon.

BLACKPINK Jennie's career as a soloist

Jennie Kim known by the stage name Jennie made her debut in the K-pop music industry with YG Entertainment's girl group BLACKPINK in 2016. The K-pop group has gone on to achieve new heights with their music and is most loved by their fans. BLACKPINK's Jennie made her debut as a solo artist in 2018 when she released 'SOLO'. 'SOLO' is a dance pop and hip-hop song that conveys the idea of independence one feels after going through a break-up. In June 2021, 'SOLO' became the most streamed song by surpassing 300 million streams on Spotify. 'You & Me' is the second solo release by BLACKPINK's Jennie.

