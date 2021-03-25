You Quiz On The Block ft. BTS records highest ratings; Here are 5 of our favourite moments from the episode

BTS members graced tvN's much-loved variety show, You Quiz On The Block on the 99th episode of the show. Here are our top five best moments from the show.

BTS members finally graced the much-awaited variety show, tvN's You Quiz On The Block. BTS appeared on the 99th episode of You Quiz On The Block. For those uninitiated, You Quiz On The Block is a talk/quiz show, where the hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho, enter ordinary people's everyday lives, chat with them, and give them surprise quizzes. You Quiz On The Block aims to put spotlight these people's lives and aims to gift them a refreshing, different kind of day.

The episode featuring BTS as special guests recorded the highest viewership ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, this episode achieved average nationwide ratings of 6.740 percent, the highest rating ever recorded by an episode of the show. You Quiz On The Block's previous highest rating was 5.302 percent, when Brave Girls guested on the show. BTS, sure have the Midas touch. We look at our top 5 favourite moments from You Quiz On The Block.

1. The 'dancing star' ARMY

BTS members finally met the ARMY who went viral for her amazing cover of BTS' Mic Drop and Dynamite. The boys were genuinely happy to meet an ARMY in person, after months of lockdown. Kim Jung Hyun danced and perform in front of the members, much to their delight and even shot finger hearts at them. How Cute!

2. Heartfelt confessions

BTS members made some heartfelt confessions on the shot. Jimin revealed how he barely slept during his trainee days, and always practised hard. Suga revealed his immense love for ARMY and how their constant love and support made them the world superstars that they are today. Aww

3. BTS Mafia game

If there is one combination that fits like a hand in glove is BTS and Games! All the seven members are pro-gamers, and You Quiz On The Block, wouldn't miss out on sneaking in a fun game on the show, 'Guess The Mafia'. Suga was asked to identify the mafia amongst his 6 members, and surprisingly, he failed to identify the mafia. Can you guess who the mafia was?

4. Chicken Leg Cushion Ft. BTS

BTS members were genuinely happy to receive life-size, snuggly pillows and cushions, that resemble a chicken leg piece! The boys giggled like little boys and even snuggled with the pillow. Adorable!

5. BTS are fans of the show!

RM revealed that when Big Hit Entertainment asked them which show they wanted to guest-star in, the group collectively agreed upon You Quiz On The Block, as they are fans of the show. Hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho were flattered and thanked BTS for their kind words.

IU has been confirmed to be the next guest-star on You Quiz On The Block's 100th episode. At the very end of this week's episode which featured a full-length special on guests BTS, the show hinted at IU's appearance for three seconds. IU's full-length album LILAC releases today on March 25 at 6 pm KST.

