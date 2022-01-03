'You Quiz On The Block' MC Yoo Jae Suk tops January Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars and popular MC Yoo Jae Suk emerged at the top with a brand reputation index of 2,792,762, marking a 7.63 percent rise in his score since December.

High-ranking phrases in Yoo Jae Suk’s keyword analysis included 'Entertainment Awards,' 'COVID 19,' and 'diagnosed,' while his highest-ranking related terms included 'award,' 'recover,' and 'return.' The star’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 87.59 percent positive reactions. Meanwhile, Lee Kyung Kyu rose to second place in the rankings with a brand reputation index of 1,550,811, marking an impressive 133.34 percent increase in his score since last month.

Moon Se Yoon, who won the Daesang at the 2021 KBS Entertainment Awards, took third place on the list after seeing a staggering 236.05 percent increase in his brand reputation index since December. The star’s total index for January came out to 1,463,390. Kim Jong Kook, Lee Sang Min, Tak Jae Hoon, Song Ji Hyo, Lee Seung Gi, Ahn Jung Hwan and Kang Ho Dong round up the top 10 list!

