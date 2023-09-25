You Reap What You Sow poster out: Kim Woo Bin, EXO's D.O., Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Ki Ban turn into chaotic farmers

Hyung Squad members are all set to get chaotic in the upcoming documentary You Reap What You Sow based on farming. EXO member D.O., Kim Woo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, and Kim Ki Ban go on a journey in the countryside to explore the fields and transform into farmers in this comical documentary. Anticipation is at an all-time high as these real-life best friends give their 100 percent to learn everything about farming.

You Reap What You Sow poster out

On September 25, tvN dropped the posters for the upcoming documentary starring Kim Woo Bin, EXO's. D.O., Lee Kwang Soo, and Kim Ki Ban. tvN dropped the posters of the show where all four of them are sitting in their countryside outfits, hands on each other's shoulders. The poster titled You Reap What You Sow gave a hint on what this documentary will be about. The subtitle said, "Close Friends Facation". Here Facation meant Farming Vacation where four best friends take charge of farming.

A few members of the infamous Hyung Squad who are popular as actors in the entertainment industry of South Korea will be getting real in the field of agriculture. All four members who have zero knowledge will get into the fields to live as farmers in the countryside. Directed by none other than producer Na Young Seok aka Na PD, this show will capture them all not only acquiring farming skills but also creating chaotic moments that will leave the audience laughing. The show will air on October 13 on tvN and TVING.

About the cast of You Reap What You Sow

Lee Kwang Soo, widely famous as an actor and comedian will make everyone laugh effortlessly while also leading the group. For Black Knight star Kim Woo Bin, this is his first time as a regular variety show performer. Kim Woo Bin will show his sense of humor and also his charismatic personality. Furthermore, EXO's D.O. is the maknae of the squad who is popular for his savage replies and is seen working diligently as the person in charge of cooking. Kim Ki Bang will be in charge of handling the equipment. They are all geared up to work tirelessly on the field to ensure that the crops thrive.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Woo Bin, EXO’s D.O., Lee Kwang Soo and Kim Ki Bang’s new reality show by Na PD confirms release date