You S3 Twitter Review: Fans go GAGA over murderous couple Joe & Love; Penn Badgley steals the show again

Netflix just dropped the third season of its highly anticipated series You, and Twitterati has spoken! Before you dive deep into the thriller show, we’re bringing you the best and most honest reviews of the recently released season, and if it truly measures up to its previous installments.

If you didn’t know, the latest season gets a lot creepier, scarier, and bloodier than its previous ones! The series follows Penn Badgley aka Joe Goldberg who has been obsessively stalking and murdering other people, with Victoria Pedretti aka his murderous partner--Love, who has been wondering why her beloved husband doesn’t "love" her anymore!

The season follows the two going through some major changes, and the thriller promises a gripping storyline for Season 3 as they raise a baby amid the turmoil. But with everything said and done, the couple also feels that they are the “best team.” The serial killer in Joe now focuses on killing their next-door neighbour Natalie (Michaela McManus) who has to deal with the crazy couple before they are successful in their mission.

5 mins in and miss love already out here talking about stabbing a lady in the eye #younetflix pic.twitter.com/LQ3z1juiyP — (@bbxfans_) October 15, 2021

Baby daddy joe is what we all needed this year #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/8M1eHIlXL4 — (@kindacraybae) October 14, 2021

joe and love discussing who‘s the worse murderer #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/QAdO5h2Whj — sara (@augustisgolden) October 15, 2021

13 minutes in and Joe’s already got the cap on. #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/CbTZJANSpS — the ultimate plug (@OnlyFans____) October 15, 2021

