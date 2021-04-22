You Season 3: Here's a MAJOR update on the release date of Penn Badgley's Netflix series

After a long wait, it seems that Netflix has now confirmed that Penn Badgley's You will release its new season in the second half of 2021.

After leaving fans completely hooked to Penn Badgley's stalker thriller with the first two seasons, Netflix's You is now gearing up for a third one. With the end of the second season being left on quite a major cliffhanger, fans are eager to see what happens next and finally, there seems to be a major update about the release of the third season. It has now been confirmed by Netflix that the show will be releasing its new season in the second half of 2021.

As per TV Web, the show will be returning alongside new seasons of Cobra Kai and The Witcher. You will have Badgley return as Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti as his girlfriend, Love Quinn. Towards the end of the second season, we saw Joe and Love moving to the California suburbs after Quinn confirmed that she was expecting their child. Although, the season ended with a hint of a new character's entry which has been a talking point among fans.

Recently, showrunner Sera Gamble herself teased fans with a season 3 update as she shared a picture of the script's tenth episode. The third season also has some new faces coming on board including Shalita Grant, Travis VanWinkle and Scott Speedman.

With the show's new season dropping in the second half of 2021, we bet fans will now be marking their calendars to catch the suspense drama. The second season of You had released on December 26, 2019, and it had some shocking twists to offer, we wonder what the new season will have in store.

