You Season 3 Official Trailer: Joe & Love’s bloody romance goes through scary twists; WATCH

Netflix has released the official trailer for You’s third season and it’s a lot creepier, scarier, and bloodier than before! For starters, Penn Badgley’s Joe has been obsessively stalking and murdering other people, with Victoria Pedretti’s Love has been wondering why her beloved husband doesn’t "love" her anymore!

The two go through some major twists, and the thriller promises a gripping storyline for Season 3 as they raise a baby amid the turmoil. But with everything said and done, the couple also feels that they are the “best team.” The serial killer in Joe now focuses on killing their next-door neighbour Natalie (Michaela McManus) who has to deal with the crazy couple before they are successful in their mission.

“In my history of scared, this is the most scared I’ve ever been,” Joe says at the beginning of the trailer, as he watches Love adoring their newly born son. The trailer starts with intense music which gives the audience an understanding of what’s to come! “We both have done bad things. I wanted to be here so that we could start new,” Love says, while the two of them get married. Later, Love suggests that the two of them should visit a “couple’s therapy,” and we couldn’t agree more!

With intense twists and turns, the new trailer definitely has fans hooked to the thriller series, as Joe and Love rediscover themselves as two obsessive killers, ready to kill anyone for the sake of amusement. The new season stars Pen Badgley as Joe, Victoria Pedretti as Love, and Saffron Burrows as Dottie, along with Tati Gabrielle, Shalita Grant, Scott Speedman, McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Mehl, Chris O’Shea, Dylan Arnold, Christopher Sean, and Travis Van Winkle.

Watch the trailer below:

You’s new season is slated to release on October 15. Are you excited to watch the series? Share your thoughts about the trailer with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

