You Season 3: Penn Badgley starrer adds Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle on board to essay THESE roles

You Season 3 is in the works and it has been reported that the Penn Badgley starrer has added Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle to its new season. Here's what they will star as.

The last time we saw Joe Goldberg, he was in a new space and with a new set of neighbours who caught his attention. While the tease was enough for us to believe that there is a new season in making, a new update has revealed that the pre-production work is on full swing. According to Netflix Queue's official Twitter handle, via E! News, Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle have been roped in to play two supporting roles in the murder thriller.

The handle revealed Shalita Grant will is set to play Sherry, a "Mom-fluencer". The character seems to be down to earth, however, she is just a mean person. Sherry will reportedly welcome Love into her social circle and the drama will unfold. Why do we already sense our hearts pacing? Taking a deep breath and moving on, Travis Van Winkle has reportedly been cast as a wealthy man named Cary. While Love engages with Sherry, Joe will be introduced into a circle of riches by Cary. It seems like the makers are expanding their horizons by introducing parallel plot lines. Or will there be a connection between Sherry and Cary? We'll have to wait and watch.

You Season 2 ended with numerous characters meeting their end. From Love's brother Forty to Joe's ex-girlfriend Candace and his neighbour Delilah, it was a bloodbath season, the least to say. While fans expected Joe to be sinister, the biggest surprise came through Love. It is to see how the story turns! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

