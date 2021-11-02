From You to Squid Game, check out how MAJOR celebrities are turning crazy fans for these shows

Much like the rest of us, celebrities also spend their leisure time bingeing on series from across streaming platforms and at times they also get to live the other side of their stardom and turn into crazy fans for the work of their fellow artists. Several major shows today have garnered celebrity fans, especially the likes of Squid Game, Ted Lasso, that got everyone talking about them. In some of the most sweetest moments, we have seen celebs such as Kim Kardashian, Chris Evans turn to social media to reflect on their thoughts as they fanboy and fangirl over popular shows.

Be it their love for the storyline or their fandom over a character, we have seen the likes of Cardi B and more let themselves loose as fans on social media to engage on their favourite moment from shows with other fellow netizens. Here's a look at the time when these famous stars experienced their best fan moments.

Cardi B and You star Penn Badgley's viral friendship

So it’s episode 1 and I’m at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU



Ok finish it off @netflix pic.twitter.com/Y0TEKwlPbQ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 21, 2021

Cardi B recently took social media by storm after she reacted in the most surprising way on finding a clip of You star Penn Badgley giving her a shoutout during an interview. This led to the duo forming an unexpected internet friendship and soon enough, Cardi even sent out a pitch to Netflix with a hypothetical scenario including her in the show's Season 4.

Kim Kardashian's Bridgerton obsession

OMG I’m gonna faint!!!!!! Does this make me an honorary Duchess in Bridgerton ?!?!?!? I am the corset Queen!!! https://t.co/pMDp15kVFp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2021

Kim Kardashian loved Netflix's Bridgerton so much that she even made a WhatsApp group regarding the same as confirmed by the show's star Nicola Coughlan. Kardashian and Coughlan also indulged in an endearing social media exchange where the Bridgerton star even gave Kim the title of "Duchess Kardashian of Calabasas."

Chris Evans' The Office fan moment

Krasinski is my boy and I’ve met Jenna once, but for a minute I’m gonna choose to forget that and just enjoy the fact that Jim and Pam both acknowledged this tweet. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 23, 2021

Chris Evans seemed to be bingeing on The Office starring John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer as he recently shared a tweet appreciating the lead pair, Jim and Pam's relationship from the show. After both Krasinski and Fischer reacted to Evans' tweet about the show, the actor fanboying over the duo wrote, "Krasinski is my boy and I’ve met Jenna once, but for a minute I’m gonna choose to forget that and just enjoy the fact that Jim and Pam both acknowledged this tweet."

Kerry Washington's love for Squid Game

As Netflix's recent K-Drama, Squid Game became a global phenomenon, celebrities were also left awestruck by it, including actress Kerry Washington. After bingeing on the famous show, the actress immediately took to Twitter to ask her fans, "Who’s watching #SquidGame?! We need to talk…" Not just that, the Scandal star also dressed up in a costume inspired by the show for this year's Halloween and wished the show's crew with a message saying, "And congratulations to the entire #SquidGame cast, crew, & creators for this powerful narrative and innovative series Who else is transfixed!?!?"

Drew Barrymore's Ted Lasso moment

Jason Sudeikis' heartwarming AppleTV+ series won hearts the world over and his Hollywood colleagues were no farther from it. Drew Barrymore who received a shoutout on the show in one of the episodes couldn't stop screaming after learning that she had been namedropped in her favourite show.

