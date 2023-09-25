'You will always be iconic': Kim Sung Kyun recreates Reply 1988 scene as his Moving character

Hit K-drama Reply 1988 took over the internet as a clip of actor Kim Sung Kyun recreating one of the most iconic scenes from the drama surfaced. The video of a staff member alongside the Moving star Kim Sung Kyun went viral and fans could not seem to contain their happiness adding Reply 1988 to their list of K-dramas to rewatch.

Kim Sung Kyun recreates a scene from Reply 1988

On September 24, a video of actor Kim Sung Kyun and a staff member of the Sci-Fi drama Moving was shared on TikTok. In the video, the Reply 1994 actor was seen greeting the staff member but it was not just another regular greeting. In the widely popular slice-of-life drama Reply 1988, Kim Sung Kyun and actress Lee Hyeri shared a special way to greet each other which had the audience laughing.

Every time they met they used the same greeting method which embarrassed their family members but it did not bother them. Lee Hye Ri and Kim Sung Kyun’s characters would appear weird to the audience. However, they possessed hearts of gold. Their warm and enthusiastic personalities brighten everyone’s day.

Fans’ Reaction to Kim Sung Kyun’s recreation of the Greeting Scene

Reply 1988 depicts the story of five teenagers living in the same neighborhood in the 1980s in South Korea. The show also sheds light on the stories of their parents and the relationship all of them shared as a part of the same locality. Seeing the staff member recreating this greeting scene many fans got emotional as they took to social media to share their thoughts and feelings on how much they have enjoyed watching and learned from this masterpiece.

As Reply 1988 holds a special place in the hearts of millions of viewers and fans, many of them said that they missed watching the show. This video has not only made many fans emotional but has also made them burst into laughter. A Reply 1988 fan said, “You will always be loved and missed," while another one said, “What if I cry Reply 1988 you will always be iconic”.

