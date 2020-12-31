Youn’s Kitchen reboot: Park Seo Joon, Lee Seo Jin, Choi Woo Shik & Youn Yuh Jung welcome guests in Youn’s Stay

Youn’s Kitchen is getting a reboot as Youn’s Stay, for which tvN just released the new teaser, scroll down and tell us what you think about it.

tvN’s Youn’s Stay recently revealed its first teaser on Youtube. If you didn’t know, earlier in December, the network confirmed that the drama is the spinoff to previous hit Youn’s Kitchen, which had stars like Youn Yuh Jungin the lead, the show’s plot revolved around characters going abroad to run a Korean restaurant. Thanks to the global pandemic, the new show will star Youn Yuh Jung, Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, and Choi Woo Shik, and the plot will revolve around running a traditional Korean home as a ‘homestay’ destination in South Jeolla Province.

The teaser starts off with the cast meeting at a restaurant in Seoul and talking. Producing director Na Young Suk starts off by explaining that while he had planned to launch the next season of Youn’s Kitchen in 2020, it was not possible because of the pandemic. As the unprecedented situation remains unchanged, he informs the cast about the spinoff. Na Young Suk details that their new season spinoff Homestay will welcome guests who have to visit Korea due to urgent work and studies, and cannot enjoy the hearty Korean meals due to COVID.

The teaser then moves to show the cast’s quiet life at their Korean style homestay. Dressed in conservative clothes and eating home food, the cast prepares to welcome guests to their home. As the guests enjoy their time in the homestay, the kitchen erupts into ordered chaos as the chef and sous-chef Jung Yu Mi and Park Seo Joon make meals for the guests. Youn Yuh Jung maintains humorous energy with the guests seated in the living room and Lee Seo Jin complains about the process being difficult, to which Park Seo Joon replies that a restaurant was easier.

