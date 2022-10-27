Youn Yuh Jung’s cooking variety show renewed; Park Seo Joon receives offer to return

The Academy Award winning veteran South Korean actress, Youn Yuh Jung is setting her foot back into having some fun on TV. On October 27, it was reported that the 75 year old star performer’s cooking variety show ‘Youn’s Kitchen’ has been renewed for a new season following a break of 4 years.

Youn’s Kitchen

The cooking show starring Youn Yuh Jung, gathered some actors from the industry and set them loose to work in a kitchen manned by the ‘Minari’ actress. She was given a core ingredient or a dish to work with on both seasons and made her signature menu with that. How to run a restaurant, which included details such as cooking, managing the staff, serving and more activities, were led by her. She took advice from chef Lee Won Il regarding the preparation of the dish and from Hong Seok Cheon regarding being on a variety program. Youn Yuh Jung added more dishes to her menu with each episode, raising the level of her management as well as her cooking skills.