Youn Yuh Jung’s cooking variety show renewed; Park Seo Joon receives offer to return
Youn’s Kitchen first began airing in 2017 and continued for 9 episodes, returning for a season 2 in 2018 and running for 11 episodes.
The Academy Award winning veteran South Korean actress, Youn Yuh Jung is setting her foot back into having some fun on TV. On October 27, it was reported that the 75 year old star performer’s cooking variety show ‘Youn’s Kitchen’ has been renewed for a new season following a break of 4 years.
Youn’s Kitchen
The cooking show starring Youn Yuh Jung, gathered some actors from the industry and set them loose to work in a kitchen manned by the ‘Minari’ actress. She was given a core ingredient or a dish to work with on both seasons and made her signature menu with that. How to run a restaurant, which included details such as cooking, managing the staff, serving and more activities, were led by her. She took advice from chef Lee Won Il regarding the preparation of the dish and from Hong Seok Cheon regarding being on a variety program. Youn Yuh Jung added more dishes to her menu with each episode, raising the level of her management as well as her cooking skills.
Cast
The first season had the main lady work alongside another veteran actor Shin Goo while Lee Seo Jin and Jung Yu Mi grabbed the tail ends in Bali, Indonesia. The second season saw Park Seo Joon replacing Shin Goo as he brought his own flair to the scene in Tenerife, Spain. The overseas program took a break from filming overseas and instead stuck to their homeland with a Yoon’s Stay spin-off program that was shot in South Korea and also had actor Choi Woo Shik join the season 2 cast.
Regarding the renewal, Na Young Seok PD, who has helmed the three seasons before, is in the planning stages with nothing being confirmed as of now. Meanwhile Park Seo Joon’s agency, Awesome Entertainment responded to the claims of him being approached and moving around his schedule to match the filming plans with, “It is true that a discussion with the production team of ‘Youn’s Kitchen’ took place, but nothing has been confirmed yet.”
