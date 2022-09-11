Young Actors’ Retreat Ep 1-2: Why the Kim Yoo Jung, Park Seo Joon, Ji Chang Wook variety show is a big YES

‘ Young Actors’ Retreat ’ or ‘Youth MT’ as the show’s Korean name reads where MT stands for membership training in a corporate environment where the employees are taken for group trips to bond with each other. This show had 15 popular actors join them in what would be a first for the Korean entertainment industry.

K-dramas ‘Love in the Moonlight’, ‘ Itaewon Class ’ and ‘ The Sound of Magic ’ were all released in very different times and are based on completely unique storylines each. However, the three popular shows have one thing in common- Director Kim Seung Yoon. So when the man himself asked for the actors of the show to participate in a variety show starring them, it was just as surprising for the fans.

Kim Yoo Jung, Park Seo Joon, and Ji Chang Wook were named as the team leaders for being the leads of their respective dramas and went on to search for their counterparts through the city. While doing so they reminisced about the shooting locations and the many memories they made with the cast. After being reunited with each other, the show saw a bunch of awkwardness unfurling at the hands of some of the most liked Korean artists as they slowly unwound themselves in the presence of nature.

Park Bo Gum joined the retreat directly at the location while Ahn Bo Hyun was delayed due to a prior schedule. They engaged in some ice-breaking activities as the team members were mixed around and lost their early shyness around each other. Hwang In Yeop, Kwak Dong Yeon and Kwon Nara were the highlights of the first 2 episodes.

‘Young Actors Retreat’ is a definite addition to our watch list, and should be on yours as well. Witnessing new friendships being formed is a real treat to any K-drama fans’ eyes.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Youth MT: Park Seo Joon, Ji Chang Wook, Park Bo Gum and more are a chaotic bunch in the latest trailer