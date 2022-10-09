Young Actors’ Retreat Ep 5-6 Review: Hwang In Yeop is pitiful; Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Gum hilarious

The zipline: Out for fun, the ‘activity team’ comprising Park Bo Gum, Kim Yoo Jung, Kim Bo Yoon, Hwang In Yeop, Park Seo Joon, Ahn Bo Hyun and Kwon Nara has the opportunity to run down the course of a beach glimmering in the sunlight. The whole venture becomes yet another giggling, wiggling time for the cast where Hwang In Yeop once again shines with his adorable behavior.

Young Actors’ Retreat is proving to be one of the most fun and unprecedented variety shows of the year as it brings the cast of three popular K-dramas, Love in the Moonlight, Itaewon Class and The Sound of Magic , together. With their common director, they all have set out for an adventure full of memories that will last a lifetime. The latest episode sees them enjoying a new experience.

The pool-game:

The highlight of the two episodes lies in a game adapted from popular Korean variety as banned actions and words land the men from each team into a swimming pool. First it’s Park Bo Gum and Kwak Dong Yeon versus Ji Chang Wook and Hwang In Yeop while Kwon Nara takes the stage. And it's yet another pool-pull for Hwang In Yeop who happens to be seated in the worst spot. It quickly goes from being funny to feeling bad for the flailing form of the actor.

After placing last, his team is up again, this time versus Park Seo Joon and Ahn Bo Hyun, Kim Yoo Jung in the centre seat. The scenario has not changed much from before however there’s a new found target as Park Seo Joon soon becomes the ‘underdog’, much like his character, landing in the last place.

Silenced screams:

The fun however, does not end there as after a night full of drinking and bonding with new friends formed, the teams have to be ready for another eventful day. Taking inspiration from another popular variety game, the actors shout in silence and it gets all the more chaotic. Once again the goat of the game is Hwang In Yeop who seems to have a knack of being unintentionally funny as he displays his bad luck with games.

The next week promises a night of hard work for the actors who will each man a food van, especially opened for their fans.

