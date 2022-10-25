Young Actors’ Retreat Ep 7-8 Review: Park Seo Joon, Kim Yoo Jung and Ji Chang Wook lead teams’ success

Episodes 7 and 8 While the last week’s episodes saw them take part in some fun and exciting small games as they got divided into a zipline squad and a Hanok village squad. Further down the line, the teams were once again put to test through a pool game where they were launched into the swimming pool behind or splashed water on. The last game was the famous ‘scream in silence’, where each of them tried to score the maximum points for the highest amount of money possible to buy ingredients. Finally in the last 2 episodes, one could see them heading to an ocean where 100 guests would enter their location to try dishes from the food trucks set up by these actors for free and donate some money in return.

Young Actors’ Retreat is a variety show helmed by TVING alongside director Kim Seong Yoon who has worked with the actors of three very popular shows. Bring together the teams of Love in the Moonlight, Itaewon Class and The Sound of Magic’s young cast lineup, a MT aka a Membership Training usually arranged by companies for their employees or by schools for their students, in order to build companionship. The usual trend is to learn and experience new things with your peers and get close to them through many games. The same was also carried out through 청춘 MT or Youth MT.

Love in the Moonlight

The team set out under the lead of Kim Yoo Jung who had everything planned, right from the menu to the recipe. They decided on making half and full moon gamja-jeon aka potato pancakes and bimbim-guksu aka spicy noodles. The leading lady became in charge of the pancakes while Park Bo Gum worked on the noodles. Chae Soo Bin, Jung Jinyoung and Kwak Dong Yeon each were responsible for the sides and serving the customers. Park Bo Gum was increasingly worried over the taste as he kept improvising with the feedback and Kim Yoo Jung was perfecting her pancakes and getting better at flipping them with each try. She cooed over the babies in attendance and smiled brightly at everyone, almost shedding tears when some surprise guests arrived.

Itaewon Class

They were the most unprepared, or so it seemed at the start as they decided their menu on the go and even sought advice from star chef Paik Jeong Won for one of their sauces. Park Seo Joon was the perfect leader as he opened up Danbam for service. A thick piece of steak and one bowl full of hearty gambas aglio e olio. Be it a mildly confused Kwon Nara who struggled to jot down the right orders for the right table, his overworked staff in the backline with no prior experience of working with steak, size of the raw materials, mashing potatoes or running out of ingredients, he solved it all with a smile on his face. Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Jooyoung and Ryu Kyung Soo are the ideal teammates as they each take their spots.

The Sound of Magic

Kim Hye Eun was the special member in this team as she used her experience with cooking to the best of her abilities. Creating magic with their existence and through the names of their dishes, the actors created sundae (blood sausage) with entrails as well as fried chicken to go along with the customers' night visit. While they initially could not get the batter right for the chicken, they were soon sending out crispy ones under the hard work of Ji Chang Wook and Choi Sung Eun. Hwang In Yeop and Kim Bo Yoon were the chirpy servers while Ji Hye Won did her best with the side dishes. It was house full for them as they sweat out over many hours, cooking delicious food.

Yoo Jae Myung who has worked in Itaewon Class as well as The Sound of Magic, Jo Han Chul who was seen in the latter, Lee Jun Hyeok who acted as the popular eunuch in Love in the Moonlight and finally Yoon Gyung Ho who was seen in Itaewon Class and The Sound of Magic and he also took the place of Ahn Bo Hyun in the earlier episodes arrived as special guests along with Mr. Burger, a popular Korean YouTuber. The show ended with memories being made between all the teams and actors as they formed new friendships.