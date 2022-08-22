Young Actors’ Retreat: Itaewon Class, Love In The Moonlight, The Sound Of Magic cast members gather for bondin

Upcoming TVING variety show ‘Young Actors’ Retreat’ is set to show a once in a lifetime sight for all the K-drama fans. Kim Sung Yoon PD’s cast members from his dramas ‘Itaewon Class’, ‘Love In The Moonlight’, and ‘The Sound Of Magic’ will all be gathering for a fun trip.

Called ‘청춘MT’ (Youth Membership Training) for its Korean name the gathering of 15 talented actors who have previously worked with the same crew will be taking up a crucial role in the show, as they reunite and create new fond memories. A new preview still from the program shows the cast posing for a camera in their designated attires where some can be seen in server uniforms, while some seem to have become the chefs.

‘Itaewon Class’ team includes Park Seo Joon, Ahn Bo Hyun, Kwon Nara, Ryu Kyung Soo, and Lee Joo Young. ‘Love in the Moonlight’ team includes Park Bo Gum, Kim Yoo Jung, Jung Jinyoung, Chae Soo Bin, and Kwak Dong Yeon. Finally, ‘The Sound of Magic’ team’s Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun, Hwang In Yeop, Ji Hye Won, and Kim Bo Yoon are present in the photo.

Interestingly, only Kim Da Mi, who is the leading female character of ‘Itaewon Class’ seems to be missing. All other main characters from the three shows have made it to ‘Young Actors’ Retreat’. The cast present for filming have all opened a small restaurant/pub and have made sure a helping hand common to their past projects, Kim Hye Eun dropped by.

‘Young Actors’ Retreat’ is set to air its first episode on September 9.

