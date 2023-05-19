Young female nurse lies and breaks military protocol to visit BTS’ Jin under ruse of second vaccination

BTS’ oldest member Jin comes across a sasaeng even during his military service as a nurse travels 30 minutes off her base to meet him and uses the ruse of administering the second vaccine, which she had done without informing her superiors, essentially breaking military protocol.

The incident:

On May 18, Lieutenant A (20s, female, nursing officer) of the 28th division drove about 30 minutes in his car from Unit C located in B-city, Gyeonggi-do around 1:30 pm to find BTS’ Jin. She went to his base and was in cahoots with the base’s medic Person D so that she can meet the BTS member under the ruse of administering the second vaccine which would help prevent hemorrhagic fever. After doing so, she went on to tell everyone in her unit that ‘Jin was extremely sick’, trying to make an excuse for being around Jin. It was then discovered that she broke rules and didn’t inform her superiors that she was leaving her workplace. According to 79 of the Military Criminal Act (Leave without permission), leaving the workplace without permission is punishable by imprisonment for up to one year. Lieutenant A has been accused of stealing Tylenol as well as leaving her workplace without proper permission for something that was unnecessary.

Reaction:

According to an informant, while on the phone with Person D, the medic in question, Lieutenant A heard that the 5th Division had a shortage of certain drugs and allegedly promised to give a large amount of Tylenol from the 28th Division, essentially bribing her way into meeting BTS’ Jin. There is no action taken currently, as higher ups are in discussion regarding the offenses and an investigation is in works.

Sasaengs:

Now K-Pop idols aren’t safe even during their military enlistment, which is just scary. BTS members and many other idols have been victims of sasaeng behavior from the very beginning but the lengths these obsessed fans go to see their idols is ridiculous. Recently, Jungkook had to publicly warn sasaengs from sending food to his doorstep, which he obviously did not accept and asked them to stop sending or bringing it themselves.

