‘Young Lady and Gentleman’ halts filming after actors Lee Se Hee and Oh Hyun Kyung contract COVID-19

An official from Lee Se Hee's agency Family Entertainment announced on the 4th, "Lee Se Hee tested positive for COVID-19 this morning and went into self-quarantine." As a result, Lee Se Hee will be quarantined for a week, and she will not be able to participate in the filming of 'Young Lady and Gentleman'.

A source from Oh Hyun Kyung's agency, Studio Santa Claus Entertainment, said, "Before filming, I used my own kit, and after testing positive, I immediately proceeded with a PCR test. We are currently waiting for the results,” he said. Oh Hyun Kyung had completed the third vaccination and was infected through a breakthrough.

Lee Se Hee is playing the female lead Park Dan Dan in 'Young Lady and Gentleman', and Oh Hyun Kyung is playing the role of Cha Yeon Sil. In 'Young Lady and Gentleman', which is about to end this month, comes to a screeching halt because the two actors were diagnosed with COVID-19.

‘Young Lady and Gentleman’ is about Lee Young Kook, a widower with three children. He still hasn’t gotten over the death of his wife. He decides to hire Park Dan Dan as a live-in tutor for his kids and he becomes attracted to her. Meanwhile, Park Dan Dan has a bright and positive personality despite her harsh situation.

Lee Se Hee made her acting debut in 2015 with a music video ‘364 Days of Dream’, since then, she has appeared in a number of films and television series. She got recognition for portraying the role of Park Dan Dan in weekend TV series ‘Young Lady and Gentleman’ (2021–2022) for which she won the best new actress award at 2021 KBS Drama Awards. She has acted in films such as: ‘Midnight Runners’(2017) and ‘Midnight’ (2021) among others. In 2020 she appeared in the JTBC TV series ‘Live On’.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shin Min Ah and Lee Byung Hun’s love story spans over decades in ‘Our Blues’ new trailer

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.