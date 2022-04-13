Young Lady and Gentleman’s Lee Se Hee CONFIRMED to join EXO’s D.O in KBS’ upcoming courtroom drama

Lee Se Hee has confirmed her casting for the new KBS drama 'True Sword Battle', which will be broadcast in 2022, is about a prosecutor Jeong Jeong armed with rogue and grittiness to break through the sanctuary created by wealth and power, and even the greedy people who live in it.

D.O will play the role of a prosecutor who chooses expediency over justice, trickery over rule, and rogue over integrity, punishes corrupt and powerful people who are corrosive to this society, offering refreshing and exhilarating cider that will make you forget about the stuffy reality for a while. Above all, 'True Sword Battle' leads a fantastic synergy by working together for the first time with director Kim Seong Ho, who delivered a touching and warm impression with his emotional directing ability in the Netflix series 'Move to Heaven,' and writer Lim Young Bin, who co-wrote the JTBC drama 'Sketch'.

Lee Se Hee takes on the role of Shin A Ra, a senior prosecutor at the Central District Prosecutors' Office in 'True Swordsmanship'. In the drama, Shin A Ra is the person who took the right arm of the Central Prosecutor's Office due to her neat handling of work and cool judgment of the situation. Her political sense is also outstanding, and she has social skills to the point where she gets along well with her colleagues and senior and junior prosecutors.

'True Sword Battle' will be broadcast in the second half of 2022.

