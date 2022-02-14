‘Young Lady and Gentleman’ star Lee Se Hee to join EXO’s D.O. in KBS’ new drama ‘Real Sword Battle’?

Lee Se Hee received an offer to appear in KBS2's new drama 'Real Sword Battle' and is positively reviewing it. It is a story about a true prosecutor armed with grittiness and rogueness that will shatter corruption in the Republic of Korea, which spreads outrageous justice for the weak and victims. Earlier, EXO's D.O was offered the role of the male lead.

Lee Se Hee made her acting debut in 2015 with a music video ‘364 Days of Dream’, since then, she has appeared in a number of films and television series. She is known for her role as Park Dan Dan in weekend TV series ‘Young Lady and Gentleman’ (2021–2022) for which she won the best new actress award at the 2021 KBS Drama Awards. She has acted in films such as: ‘Midnight Runners’ (2017) and ‘Midnight’ (2021) among others. In 2020 she appeared in the JTBC TV series ‘Live On’.

D.O is also still reviewing the role but if he accepted, he would be returning to KBS after 7 years since he played an antagonist in ‘Remember You’. D.O, who is known for his brilliant performances in ‘Along with the Gods’ and ‘Swing Kids’, will be able to play an active role as a brilliant prosecutor for the KBS drama.

D.O also confirmed the male lead role of Joo Gul Ryun in the Korean remake of the Taiwanese film ‘Secret’, and Won Jin Ah was selected as the female lead, known as Gye Run Mi. Shin Ye Eun has taken on the role of another female lead, which will be having a bigger impact than in the original. 'Secret' began filming on November 17th.

