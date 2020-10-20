Younha REVEALS how BTS leader RM played a large part in Winter Flower collab: Great artists are different

Younha, in a candid interview, showered praises upon BTS' RM with whom she collaborated for Winter Flower. Read below to know what the 32-year-old singer had to say about the Bangtan leader's musical talent.

Towards the start of 2020, Younha and BTS leader RM treated fans with an epic collaboration; Winter Flower, which shed artistic light on mental health through its thought-provoking verses. Besides topping Billboard World Digital Song Sales in its debut week, Winter Flower successfully managed to trump over Justin Bieber's Yummy with a #1 on the US iTunes Top Songs chart making Younha the first Korean female soloist to achieve this milestone.

In a recent interview with Get TV via Koreaboo, Younha spoke candidly about her collaboration with Kim Namjoon for Winter Flower. According to the 32-year-old singer, her collab with the Bangtan leader left the biggest impression on her. As RM was travelling around the world with BTS, the 26-year-old rapper would send lengthy emails to Younha regarding Winter Flower. "RM played a large part in the depth of the song. He created a lot of those details. I’m really thankful to him about that," Younha gushed and added, "He’s very, very detailed. With every single mix or tune, he’s so detailed." When the interviewer shared that maybe it was the reason why RM is such a great artist with BTS topping Billboard charts, Younha agreed and concluded, "Great artists are different."

What did you think of Younha ft. RM's Winter Flower? Was it your favourite collaboration of 2020? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: BTS' RM pens moving note to ARMY member with mental health struggles: Hope we could stay strong & fly together

Meanwhile, BTS is currently gearing up for the release of their next album post Map of the Soul: 7 and their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite's massive success. Titled BE, the highly-awaited album drops on November 20.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×