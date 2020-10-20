Younha REVEALS how BTS leader RM played a large part in Winter Flower collab: Great artists are different
Towards the start of 2020, Younha and BTS leader RM treated fans with an epic collaboration; Winter Flower, which shed artistic light on mental health through its thought-provoking verses. Besides topping Billboard World Digital Song Sales in its debut week, Winter Flower successfully managed to trump over Justin Bieber's Yummy with a #1 on the US iTunes Top Songs chart making Younha the first Korean female soloist to achieve this milestone.
In a recent interview with Get TV via Koreaboo, Younha spoke candidly about her collaboration with Kim Namjoon for Winter Flower. According to the 32-year-old singer, her collab with the Bangtan leader left the biggest impression on her. As RM was travelling around the world with BTS, the 26-year-old rapper would send lengthy emails to Younha regarding Winter Flower. "RM played a large part in the depth of the song. He created a lot of those details. I’m really thankful to him about that," Younha gushed and added, "He’s very, very detailed. With every single mix or tune, he’s so detailed." When the interviewer shared that maybe it was the reason why RM is such a great artist with BTS topping Billboard charts, Younha agreed and concluded, "Great artists are different."
What did you think of Younha ft. RM's Winter Flower? Was it your favourite collaboration of 2020?
Meanwhile, BTS is currently gearing up for the release of their next album post Map of the Soul: 7 and their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite's massive success. Titled BE, the highly-awaited album drops on November 20.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Winter flower is truely a soulful and meaningful song!! Thanks Younha and Namjoon for this great art!! I love this song a lot!! Hope to see more collab of both of you!!
Anonymous 21 hours ago
I love Winter flower. Both artists did great.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Winter flower is a masterpiece! Can't stop listening to it!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Younha's voice is so amazing. Perfectly fits the song and delivered with beautiful emotions. Namjoon has always been my fav when it comes to deep lyrics. His artistry in lyricism is just mindblowing. Great job to both!
Anonymous 2 days ago
As expected from from the leader of one of the biggest boyband in the world! RM is truly an inspiration. Such an intelligent and diligent man with marvellous work ethics and humbleness too. When Winter flower topped the charts, RM never asked for any credit for himself, even though he played a big part in the depth of the song. We really appreciate Younha for sharing her thoughts on RM, because he is a huge fan of Younha. Hoping for more collabs in the near future
Anonymous 3 days ago
Hope we will have more collabs between Younha and Namjoon!
Anonymous 3 days ago
Winter Flower is masterpiece! #RM #방탄소년단RM #방탄소년단알엠 #알엠 #김남준 #남준 #Namjoon #KimNamjoon
Anonymous 3 days ago
younha has an amazing voice and writing ability and namjoon’s a pro with lyricism and story telling, not to mention his rap skills and emotion, their song is amazing and deserves a lot of recognitions, such talented artists
Anonymous 3 days ago
They are two truly talented artists. Thank you for this incredible collab. #방탄소년단알엠 #남준
Anonymous 3 days ago
Thank you for this. We really love how great artists aren't afraid to acknowledge other great artists. Stream Winter Flower