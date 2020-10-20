  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Younha REVEALS how BTS leader RM played a large part in Winter Flower collab: Great artists are different

Younha, in a candid interview, showered praises upon BTS' RM with whom she collaborated for Winter Flower. Read below to know what the 32-year-old singer had to say about the Bangtan leader's musical talent.
1454550 reads Mumbai Updated: October 21, 2020 04:12 am
Younha explained why her Winter Flower collab with BTS' RM left the biggest impression on herYounha REVEALS how BTS leader RM played a large part in Winter Flower collab: Great artists are different
  • 10
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Towards the start of 2020, Younha and BTS leader RM treated fans with an epic collaboration; Winter Flower, which shed artistic light on mental health through its thought-provoking verses. Besides topping Billboard World Digital Song Sales in its debut week, Winter Flower successfully managed to trump over Justin Bieber's Yummy with a #1 on the US iTunes Top Songs chart making Younha the first Korean female soloist to achieve this milestone.

In a recent interview with Get TV via Koreaboo, Younha spoke candidly about her collaboration with Kim Namjoon for Winter Flower. According to the 32-year-old singer, her collab with the Bangtan leader left the biggest impression on her. As RM was travelling around the world with BTS, the 26-year-old rapper would send lengthy emails to Younha regarding Winter Flower. "RM played a large part in the depth of the song. He created a lot of those details. I’m really thankful to him about that," Younha gushed and added, "He’s very, very detailed. With every single mix or tune, he’s so detailed." When the interviewer shared that maybe it was the reason why RM is such a great artist with BTS topping Billboard charts, Younha agreed and concluded, "Great artists are different."

What did you think of Younha ft. RM's Winter Flower? Was it your favourite collaboration of 2020? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: BTS' RM pens moving note to ARMY member with mental health struggles: Hope we could stay strong & fly together

Meanwhile, BTS is currently gearing up for the release of their next album post Map of the Soul: 7 and their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite's massive success. Titled BE, the highly-awaited album drops on November 20.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :겟TV's YouTube,Koreaboo

You may like these
BTS backed by Military Manpower Administration Commissioner over China controversy: They are 100 percent wrong
BTS: RM aka Namjoon treats BTS ARMY with an adorable 'sleepy' Jimin snap to wish ChimChim on his 25th birthday
BTS members RM and Jin amp up the excitement for MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E by sharing handsome selcas
BTS' Dynamite keeps its steady pace on Billboard Hot 100 at No 2; Remains No 1 on Global 200 Excl US
BTS unveils MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E Teaser 1 and leaves ARMY besotted with their sexy personas; WATCH
Jin on BTS' donation to Black Lives Matter: When we're abroad, we've also been subjected to prejudice
Anonymous 19 hours ago

Winter flower is truely a soulful and meaningful song!! Thanks Younha and Namjoon for this great art!! I love this song a lot!! Hope to see more collab of both of you!!

Anonymous 21 hours ago

I love Winter flower. Both artists did great.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Winter flower is a masterpiece! Can't stop listening to it!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Younha's voice is so amazing. Perfectly fits the song and delivered with beautiful emotions. Namjoon has always been my fav when it comes to deep lyrics. His artistry in lyricism is just mindblowing. Great job to both!

Anonymous 2 days ago

As expected from from the leader of one of the biggest boyband in the world! RM is truly an inspiration. Such an intelligent and diligent man with marvellous work ethics and humbleness too. When Winter flower topped the charts, RM never asked for any credit for himself, even though he played a big part in the depth of the song. We really appreciate Younha for sharing her thoughts on RM, because he is a huge fan of Younha. Hoping for more collabs in the near future

Anonymous 3 days ago

Hope we will have more collabs between Younha and Namjoon!

Anonymous 3 days ago

Winter Flower is masterpiece! #RM #방탄소년단RM #방탄소년단알엠 #알엠 #김남준 #남준 #Namjoon #KimNamjoon

Anonymous 3 days ago

younha has an amazing voice and writing ability and namjoon’s a pro with lyricism and story telling, not to mention his rap skills and emotion, their song is amazing and deserves a lot of recognitions, such talented artists

Anonymous 3 days ago

They are two truly talented artists. Thank you for this incredible collab. #방탄소년단알엠 #남준

Anonymous 3 days ago

Thank you for this. We really love how great artists aren't afraid to acknowledge other great artists. Stream Winter Flower

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement