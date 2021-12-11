Your choice in American music will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa aka the powerhouses behind BLACKPINK have been making headlines ever since their debut in 2016. In just 5 short years, the band has gone from being young trainees to global icons today. Not only are the alums amazing singers, but they are also pop culture icons, style stars and inspiration to numerous fans aka BLINKS.

If you’re a true BLINK, we bet you’ve wondered at least once who your true BLACKPINK bestie would be. Well, wonder no more and take the quiz below to find your true personality match amongst the BLACKPINK alums Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.



ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ