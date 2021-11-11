Your choice of songs will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

After making their debut almost 5 years ago, BLACKPINK alums Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have risen to the top with lots of hard work and love from their fandom aka BLINKS. Over the years, the girls have collaborated with stars like Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and more, they’ve had their own Netflix show, dropped multiple chart-topping hits that quickly became party anthems and become not just music icons but also style icons.

While each alum has their own set of talents and skills, today we’ll help you determine which band member you’re most like. Scroll down and take the quiz below to find out.

