Your dream weekend in Paris will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

While we are still stuck on their debut track Whistle, BLACKPINK has achieved much more and made even better music since it came out in 2016. The band alums Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have all worked hard to go from young trainees to idols and powerhouses they are today.

Be it music, fashion, or representing Korea on a global platform--The girls are acing it all. Back in 2018, the alums made history when they became the first-ever all-girl Korean band to take the Coachella stage. Over their 5 years in the industry, they’ve also released many more party-anthems, made a mark with their social media and become huge style stars and trendsetters. If you’re wondering which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like, take this quiz below and find out!





ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ