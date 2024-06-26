'Your dreams are our dreams': Joshua delivers heartfelt speech on behalf of SEVENTEEN as UNESCO's first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth in Paris

Joshua of SEVENTEEN delivered a touching speech in Paris as the group was appointed UNESCO's first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth, expanding their impactful GoingTogether campaign. His words resonated, affirming their commitment to empowering global youth and making dreams collective aspirations.

SEVENTEEN become UNESCO’s Goodwill Ambassador for Youth

On June 26, SEVENTEEN, the esteemed 13-member K-pop group, achieved a significant milestone as they were officially appointed the inaugural Goodwill Ambassador for Youth by UNESCO at the organization's headquarters in Paris. This historic recognition was conferred in the presence of UNESCO's Director-General Audrey Azoulay, underscoring the group's role in fostering global youth engagement and cultural exchange.

During the ceremony, Joshua delivered a speech on behalf of SEVENTEEN, emphasizing their dedication to inspiring positive change through their GoingTogether campaign. Expressing deep pride and gratitude, Joshua spoke about the group's commitment to supporting young people worldwide, referencing their song Super, he declared that the youth across the globe is a part of SEVENTEEN’s team and together they believe in dreams and achieving them together. He touched hearts with the statement, "Your dreams are our dreams," encapsulating SEVENTEEN's solidarity and support with global youth aspirations.

Furthermore, in a remarkable gesture of support, SEVENTEEN announced a substantial donation of 1 million USD to UNESCO's Global Youth Grand Scheme. This contribution aims to bolster initiatives that cultivate positive youth communities globally, further cementing SEVENTEEN's impact beyond music into meaningful societal contributions. As ambassadors, SEVENTEEN continues to inspire hope and unity, championing youth empowerment and cultural harmony on a global scale.

Watch the auspicious ceremony here;

More details about SEVENTEEN’s latest activities

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN continues to soar in the global music arena with their electrifying performances and unwavering fan support. Following their impactful debut at the UK's prestigious Glastonbury Festival set to script history on June 28, the group is eagerly preparing for their highly anticipated 2024 SVT 8TH FAN MEETING at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome in July.

This event promises to be a cherished moment for CARATs, their devoted fanbase, enhancing their global connection. Additionally, SEVENTEEN's upcoming headline performance at LOLLAPALOOZA Berlin in September further amplifies their international acclaim, solidifying their status as influential global icons in K-pop.

