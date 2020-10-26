Your Eyes Tell actor Ryusei Yokohama offers BTS singer Jungkook boxing lessons; Director proposes a match

Your Eyes Tell released in Japan and South Korea recently. While moviegoers enjoy the film, BTS singer Jungkook requested actor Ryusei Yokohama to teach him some punches for the star plays a boxer in the movie.

Your Eyes Tell has finally released in Japan and South Korea. The Japanese movie, which is also known as Kimi No Me Ga Toikakete Iru, is a remake of a 2011 South Korean movie "Always." The movie revolves around a once-promising kickboxer and a visually impaired girl who lost her eyesight along with her family in an accident. As previously revealed, BTS singer Jungkook has composed and written the movie's original soundtrack. While the song has already received praises, over the weekend Japanese media reported that the actor Ryusei Yokohama has offered JK boxing classes.

The ARMY already knows that the singer has been learning the physical form for a while now. He has shared photos and videos of the same. AllKPop reported that during an interaction between Jungkook and Ryusei Yokohama while promoting the movie, the Bangtan Boy requested the actor to teach him a few punches while enquiring about his practice. Yokohama revealed he trained for a month before adding that he would teach the BTS singer anytime he wants. Director Takahiro Miki jumped into the conversation and proposed that the actor and singer indulge in a boxing match. Now, wouldn't that be a sight to watch!

As for Jungkook's OST, the track has already received massive love from Japan and South Korea. The song has found a spot in the iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify charts of Japan. Since the release of the movie, as of October 25, Your Eyes Tell found the 13th spot of LINE Music Top 100 Songs Japan, 3rd spot on Amazon’s Best Sellers list, re-entered Worldwide iTunes chart at 196th spot, and stands on the 24th spot on iTunes Japan.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BTS: Jungkook's Your Eyes Tell earns 101 #1's on iTunes; takes No 8 spot on Billboard Japan Hot 100

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :AllKPop

Share your comment ×